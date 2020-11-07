Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $107.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.75 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

EQGPF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

