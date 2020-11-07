Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

