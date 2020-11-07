Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

