Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of ESI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $136,000.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

