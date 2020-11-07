Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $112.50 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,223,438. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Elastic by 330.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

