El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 108.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 21.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.