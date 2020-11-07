Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE EPC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

