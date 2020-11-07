Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.
NYSE EPC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
