ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $6.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of ECN Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.