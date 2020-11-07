eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

