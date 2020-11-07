Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

