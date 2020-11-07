Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

NYSE EXP opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

