Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

