Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $13.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from $11.75 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DREUF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.