DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CEO Sells $71,960.00 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $520.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DMC Global by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

