Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.

