Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,364.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and last traded at GBX 2,362 ($30.86), with a volume of 18589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,324 ($30.36).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,914.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 41.79.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

