Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,364.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and last traded at GBX 2,362 ($30.86), with a volume of 18589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,324 ($30.36).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,914.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 41.79.

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.