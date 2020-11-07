DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

