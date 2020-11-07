Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

