Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter.

