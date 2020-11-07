Derek J. Maetzold Sells 6,250 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $12,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

