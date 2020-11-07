Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

DLVHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $116.50 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.