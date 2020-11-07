Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

DLVHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $116.50 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

