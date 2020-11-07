Daniel James Hallahan Sells 10,403 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stock

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CAI opened at $29.12 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CAI International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

