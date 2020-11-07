Daniel G. Welch Sells 58,750 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

