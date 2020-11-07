DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

