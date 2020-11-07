DA Davidson Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

NYSE EL opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Insiders have sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

