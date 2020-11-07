DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

BCC opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

