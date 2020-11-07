D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Gap Up to $194.00

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.00, but opened at $211.00. D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at $213.90, with a volume of 108,450 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

