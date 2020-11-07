CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

