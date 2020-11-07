CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Purchases $11,550.00 in Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Subodh K. Kulkarni bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CYBE opened at $24.26 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Secur. raised CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyberOptics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $77,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

