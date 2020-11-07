Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

