CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CTO opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $221.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

