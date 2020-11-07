CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

