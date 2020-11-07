CSFB Increases Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.75

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.63.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.98 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.