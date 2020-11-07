CSFB Analysts Give Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) a C$41.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of NTR opened at C$51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$34.80 and a twelve month high of C$65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.68 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.52%.

In other Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

