Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $9.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of CCRN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $276.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

