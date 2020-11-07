Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $535,995.96 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CROX opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

