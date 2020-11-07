Critical Analysis: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & China Minsheng Banking (NASDAQ:CMAKY)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westamerica Bancorporation and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.49% 10.07% 1.27% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 6.87 $80.39 million $2.98 17.63 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats China Minsheng Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 80 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,144 business outlets, 1,347 community sub-branches, 157 small business sub-branches, and 3,410 self-service banks. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

