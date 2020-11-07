Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

CRTO stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $985.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

