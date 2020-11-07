Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Criteo stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $985.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

