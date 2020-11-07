Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.24 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

