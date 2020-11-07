Credit Suisse Group Trims BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price to $71.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

