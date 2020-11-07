Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

