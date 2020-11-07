Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Main First Bank raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

