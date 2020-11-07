Credit Suisse Group Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $8.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.