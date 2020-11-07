Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

CRSR opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $28.74.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

