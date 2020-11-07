Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Core-Mark by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Core-Mark by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

