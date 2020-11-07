Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

CORE opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.