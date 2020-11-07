Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSNVY opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Corbion has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

