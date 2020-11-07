Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

