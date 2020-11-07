Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$1.45 Price Target at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.